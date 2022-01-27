E10 87 up $2.54, E10 90 up $2.09 and diesel up $3.06

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps today.

A litre of E-10 87 has gone up by $2.54 to sell for $171.72 and a litre of E-10 90 has moved up by $2.09 to sell for $176.73.

Automotive diesel oil has been increased by $3.06 per litre to sell for $171.60.

Ultra low sulphur diesel is being sold for $177.54 per litre following an increase of $3.00.

The price of Kerosene has gone up by $3.00 to sell for $147.92.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has moved up by $0.16 to sell for $73.13, while butane has been reduced by $0.25 to sell for $83.33 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

