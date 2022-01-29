Clansman Gang Trial | Court awaits forensic officer; case resumes Monday

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes adjourned the Clansman-One Don Gang trial until next Monday after the prosecution expressed uncertainty about the availability of a forensic crime-scene officer, who had processed the site at which a bus driver was shot dead in 2018, reportedly by members of the gang.

Alleged One Don Gang members Marco Miller, Chevroy Evans, Brian Morris, Andre Golding, Ricardo Thomas and Michael Whitely have been charged in relation to that murder at the Spanish Town bus terminus.

A detective sergeant, who was working at the park on the night the victim – identified as ‘Tesha Bus Driver’ – was shot, told the court on Tuesday that he had been the driver who had made a formal report to the police about being extorted.

The other drivers were too afraid, he said, although they had also complained of being extorted.

The officer said he had watched the driver exiting the bus park about 8:50 p.m. after loading his bus with passengers about 8:50 p.m. on February 8, 2018.

He heard loud explosions shortly after and, upon checking, found the victim bleeding in the driver’s seat.

As he sought help to get the injured driver to the Spanish Town Hospital, the cop recalled that the victim had tried to tell him something, but he could not understand what he was saying.

During Thursday’s proceedings, two forensic officers testified in relation to a murder-arson in New Nursery, Twickenham Park, St Catherine, where a couple was reportedly shot by the gangsters and their house firebombed.

The victims, who were burnt beyond recognition and found huddled together in the rubble, were identified on Wednesday by their relatives as 27-year-old Cedella Walder and 25-year-old Jermaine Bryan.

The court was told that there was a 95 per cent match when the two relatives were swabbed to identify the victims.

Some 33 alleged gang members are being tried in the case, which resumes on Monday.

