Policewoman accused of being lottery scamming mastermind arrested in US

Andre Williams, Staff Reporter

A female police constable is in custody in the United States on allegations of being the mastermind of a lottery scamming group operating in Jamaica and America.

Shelian Cherine Allen was arrested on Friday.

The group is being accused of defrauding over 20 elderly Americans of approximately US$1.69 million.

It is being alleged that over US$128,000 of the sum was directly sent to the policewoman's account.

An indictment obtained by The Gleaner indicated that Allen and other known and unknown persons conspired to commit fraud by wire, and conspiracy to commit fraud by mail in violation of 18 U.S.C. 1341, 1343, and 1349.

The Gleaner understands that Allen was arrested by investigators of the Border Control and Protection Division and that she had been under observation since 2019.

Investigators say the policewoman conspired with others to devise and carry out a telemarketing and mass marketing scheme that targeted vulnerable victims in order to defraud and to obtain money by means of materially false and fraudulent pretences, representations, and promises.

The probe has been dubbed the “Allen Lottery Scheme Organization” by US law enforcement.

It is reported that Department of Homeland Security databases indicate that Allen entered the US from Jamaica nine times between January 2019 and September 2021.

The investigators reportedly traced transactions to Allen's US bank account.

Additionally, it is further being alleged that records indicate that there were 24 purchases at various retailers in Florida including Gap Outlet, Marshalls, Macy's, Foot Locker, Old Navy, Elegance Perfume, Polo/Ralf Lauren, and Victoria's Secret for a total amount of US$2,440.43.

It is also being alleged that the total amount withdrawn from the account from these transactions was $5,004.01.

The Gleaner understands that law enforcement has identified six alleged co-conspirators said to be a part of Allen's scheme.

Contacted by The Gleaner, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime Fitz Bailey confirmed Allen's arrest.

Bailey however declined to say whether she was on the radar of the police in Jamaica or if any other member of the constabulary force has been linked to the scheme.

A police source told The Gleaner that Allen's arrest has left persons disappointed.

She was attached to the St Andrew North Police division.

