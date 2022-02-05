Body of woman found in Linstead canefield

The body of a woman was found in a canefield in Cheesefield, Linstead, St Catherine today.

She is yet to be identified.

The discovery was made by cane cutters, who raised an alarm.

The police were called to the scene.

The discovery has left residents shocked.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.