JCF mourns passing of policeman who died suddenly while on duty

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is in mourning following the death of a policeman who died suddenly while on duty in Papine, St Andrew on Saturday.

The police report that Inspector Rupert Harper was reportedly on duty managing a dispute in the area when he fell ill and collapsed.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Harper was serving the Detention and Courts Division at the time of his passing.

He had served the division for seven years, after being transferred there from the St Andrew South Division in 2013.

He also served the Mobile Reserve Division and the Band Division.

The JCF says Harper is remembered as an upbeat, optimistic individual who fiercely defended the well-being of those who worked under his command.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Personnel from the Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch have been working with Harper's family and colleagues as they go through this difficult time.

