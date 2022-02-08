Businessman loses bid to go to Privy Council over revocation of firearm licences

Businessman and bailiff Robert Ivey has failed in his bid in the Court of Appeal to get leave to go to the United Kingdom Privy Council over the revocation of his firearm licences.

He was seeking to go to the Privy Council on the grounds that there were fundamental points of law to be determined.

The court, in dismissing the motion for conditional leave to appeal, ruled on January 25 that it did not have the jurisdiction to grant the motion as no appeal lies from the court's refusal to grant permission to appeal a decision of the Supreme Court.

The Firearm's Licensing Authority (FLA) had revoked the licences on the basis that Ivey was not a fit and proper person to retain a firearm.

Ivey, in challenging the order, had contended that the FLA's Review Board was not in existence as it was not gazetted at the time of the revocation order.

Attorney-at-law Courtney Foster, who represented the FLA, had opposed Ivey's application.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing Ivey, has indicated that it is now up to Ivey to decide if he wants to go directly to the Privy Council by way of special leave.

In June 2021, Ivey made an application for permission to appeal a Supreme Court ruling which turned down his application for leave to apply for Judicial Review to quash the revocation order.

Ivey's application was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in November 2021.

Ivey was ordered to pay legal costs to the FLA.

Ivey was first issued with a firearm user's licence by the FLA in 2012.

He was thereafter issued with other firearm licences.

Subsequent to the issuance of those licences, an investigation was launched by the FLA in relation to allegations against Ivey.

After the investigation was concluded, the FLA revoked Ivey's firearm licences.

- Barbara Gayle

