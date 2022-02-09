Hummingbird town house complex takes flight in Trelawny

WESTERN BUREAU:

Trelawny is poised to receive its first town house complex in the parish upon the completion of the nearly J$1-billion Greens at Hummingbird Estate housing development in Greenside, 1.5 miles from the Falmouth town centre.

Montego Bay businessman and hotelier Carl Erskine launched the project last Saturday during a contract signing with Chinese construction company Henan Fifth at his Grand-A-View resort in the tourism capital.

Having already broken ground, the developer said the first phase of the multimillion-dollar project is scheduled for completion within 12 months. That will result in the development of 35 three-bedroom town houses, to be followed by another 24 units in Phase Two.

The 2,000-square-foot homes cost US$350,000.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Partnering on the project are JMMB as financiers; Aesthetic Designs Limited, architects; JATCO Consultants, engineers; Lofters and Associates, land surveyors; EPN Consultants Limited, environmental consultants; and attorneys-at-law Gilroy English and Co.

Addressing attendees during the signing ceremony, English said 12 units have already been sold. He highlighted that among the drawing points is the location of the en suite bedroom on the ground floor.

“One of the main pulling points for this development is that it appeals to all market groups; whether you are a newly created family, established family with teenager, or it is a retirement home,” English said.

PANORAMIC VIEW OF FALMOUTH HARBOUR

The Greens at Hummingbird offers a 180-degree panoramic view of the Falmouth harbour, an extensive club house, and will be equipped with a generator house for the street lights.

Trelawny North Member of Parliament Tova Hamilton, who also welcomed the swanky housing development in her constituency, said she envisaged the investment as a catalyst for improved road infrastructure.

Greenside is located approximately five minutes outside the Falmouth town centre.

“I must say that Trelawny Northern is one of the most beautiful, picturesque constituencies you will ever come across. This development, therefore, will serve a great purpose in maintaining the stature of the constituency,” Hamilton stated.

Erskine said he will require the Chinese builders to deliver an immaculate, state-of-the-art town house development.

“I know it is going to be a tedious project, but I am prepared to deal with it,” he admitted, adding that he wanted his financiers to be proud of the project when it is completed.

The inspiration for the development’s name, said Erskine, is the abundance of hummingbirds in the community.

“It’s a very catchy name, and I think it will take flight in regards to the sales,” he quipped.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com