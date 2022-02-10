Man accused of pulling gun on cops fatally shot

A man was today shot and killed by the police on Adelaide Street, which is located off Windward Road in Kingston 16.

The matter is being probed by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The oversight body says information from the police is that the deceased, 22-year-old Javion Smith, was fatally shot during an operation in the area.

It is alleged that Smith pulled a firearm on the police while they were conducting a search of a room.

In response, the police fired at him.

A Sig Sauer pistol was reported as recovered from the scene.

The injured man was pronounced dead at hospital.

