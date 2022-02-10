PM declares new COVID curfew hours, full face-to-face schooling soon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that in another two weeks, he will announce the timetable for the full resumption of face-to-face schooling.

Holness made the declaration in Parliament a short while ago as he announced that the start of the nightly COVID-19 curfew has been pushed back by an hour.

New COVID containment measures:

Effective Thursday, February 11 to Thursday, February 24, 2022, the nightly curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m, nightly, instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



The gathering limit of 100 people for churches will be removed and instead will be based on the capacity of the building given social distance guidelines.

The Prime Minister says all other COVID measures remain unchanged.

Holness said the Government is open to making further adjustments to the COVID containment measures subject to the key indicators.

He has also given notice that the Disaster Risk Management Act will soon come to an end.

The controlled re-entry programme is also being reviewed.

