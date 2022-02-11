Linstead bar operator shot dead

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Detectives in the St Catherine North Police Division are investigating the murder of a woman in Time and Patience district in Linstead, Friday evening.

Karlene Beadle, a bar operator, was shot dead by gunmen some time after 6 p.m.

She is the second woman to be shot by gunmen in the rural community in 36 hours and the third murdered in St Catherine in two weeks.

On Thursday, gunmen shot and injured a 44-year-old woman in the rural township.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, February 5, the body of 44-year-old Nicola Sittal, a mother of four, was discovered in bushes near a cane field in Cheesefield, Linstead, about 8:30 a.m.

Two days earlier, 63-year-old Murdeline Sullivan was chopped to death in an apparent home invasion in Buxton Town, also in Linstead.

Her husband was wounded in the incident.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

Detectives in the St Catherine North Police Division are investigating the murder of a woman in Time and Patience district, near Linstead, Friday evening.