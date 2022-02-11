Ruddock case stalled as post-mortem report not ready

The absence of the doctor who performed an autopsy on 39-year-old Taneka Gardner, whose throat was slashed during an alleged sacrificial church ritual in St James last October, has delayed the readiness of the report.

The Crown, in the case against Andre Ruddock, who is charged with Gardner’s murder, told the court on Thursday that the post-mortem report is one of two documents outstanding.

The other, a ballistics report, will play a critical role in how the defence proceeds.

Six new statements were served Thursday on the defence, with a further three outstanding, which the prosecution outlined are to be delivered by February 14.

“The doctor is still working here in Jamaica? Suppose the doctor never returns?” asked Justice Annmarie Lawrence-Grainger.

“... And also, when the matter comes back, I believe that the Crown should have some information as it relates to when the post-mortem report can be had and, of course, served.”

Ruddock, who appeared remotely Thursday, was further remanded.

He has been evaluated by forensic psychologist Dr Clayton Sewell.

The court also heard that there are fresh allegations against the accused that he fired a gun on the night in question. However, the Crown could not give a time frame when the ballistics certificate would be ready.

“There is an allegation that Mr Ruddock is associated with the ballistic report, but we will see how things unfold … . The defence will have fulsome discussions with our client for him to understand and know what the content of the psychiatric report is,” Williams told The Gleaner.

The investigating officer was bound over, and Justice Lawrence-Grainger said she would be making a note that the court should be told on March 4 when the doctor would return and when the ballistics and post-mortem reports would be ready.

Gardner was killed during the October 17 alleged sacrificial ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

Kevin Smith, who reportedly presided over that ceremony, died in a three-vehicle collision on October 25 while he was being escorted into Kingston to be charged with murder.

On the fateful night, Ruddock reportedly confessed that he and another man were handed knives and commanded to cut Gardner’s throat.

It is alleged that only Ruddock carried through on Smith’s order as the other man declined.

