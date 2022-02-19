Corporal Hoshane Lennon plans to share $500,000 prize

Hoshane Lennon, corporal of police at the National Police College of Jamaica, is a hard-working, honest, dedicated and intrinsically motivated individual and a loving father to a beautiful daughter.

For the last nine years as an instructor, Lennon has been imparting wisdom and knowledge to his students from his years of experience and training as a correctional officer.

He shared that initially when he joined the police force, he was fulfilling his goal of securing full-time employment he enjoyed, but his job would quickly become something much more.

“After becoming an instructor, all of that changed when I realised that I had the opportunity to impart knowledge to persons of various backgrounds and at different stages of life. It’s a task that I enjoy to this very day. I can’t even begin to explain how I feel when I’m driving, and I’m stopped by an individual that I trained. The level of pride that comes with the end result for my students is immeasurable,” Lennon shared.

At work, he tries to model the behaviour and deportment expected of trainees and lead by example. “I try to ensure that all are equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills that they will need in the field. This may at times require some unconventional methods as well as sacrificing time off to ensure that the objectives of the training are met. I believe I treat persons fairly with a level of impartiality as no one is considered better than the other as policing is a team job.”

His dedication and passion for his work led to him being the top recipient in the frontline workers category of the NCB Foundation Grant a Wish programme. Lennon was nominated by Constable Naldo Eddie and Squad 5 of Batch 125 in the category and received the top award of $500,000.

Calling the nomination “truly remarkable”, he said he was grateful to receive the top award. “This shows that persons recognise and appreciate what I have done during and after their tenure at the college... Giving is something that I always preach, and for the first time in a long while, I am a recipient. I am eternally grateful.”

He said the Grant a Wish gift came at the perfect time. Paying off debts and expenses are on his list, but giving back is also part of his plans for his winnings — showing the true heart of who Lennon is as a person.

Lennon is among hundreds of other recipients in the NCB Foundation’s annual Grant a Wish Programme.

The NCB Grant a Wish Programme has donated a total of $50 million to date to individuals and institutions across Jamaica.