Man charged for stabbing death of St Mary loan officer

A St Mary man who was detained in connection with the stabbing death of a loan officer in Hyatt Hill district in the parish has been charged with murder.

He is 48-year-old Roy Stephenson, who is also from Hyatt Hill.

Stephenson reportedly fled the area following an altercation with 24-year-old Jervis Francis, who was employed at JN Bank.

Stephenson was later apprehended.

Investigators have stated that Stephenson was involved in a dispute with Francis' relatives on February 20 and that shortly after he went to speak to the accused about the incident.

According to investigators, Stephenson and Francis were involved in a confrontation when he was stabbed and later died.

Stephenson was charged on Wednesday and police sources said that a date for his court appearance is being finalised.

-Gareth Davis Snr.

