Road and drain rehabilitation programme for Lucea

The Hanover Municipal Corporation will be undertaking a road and drain rehabilitation programme in the town of Lucea.

Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, said that five roadways are scheduled for improvement works to ease traffic congestion in the parish capital.

“The street that runs behind [the Corporation's office], we intend to rehabilitate it to allow traffic to flow freely on that back street so that persons don't have to come into the town to add to the congestion,” he told JIS News.

“The Willy Delisser Boulevard … will be turned into a dual carriageway so that we will have vehicular flow from Woodside,” he noted further.

In addition, he said that approximately $10 million has been allocated to repair Miller Drive to serve as a bypass.

“So that road will… take persons through Miller Drive to Mosley Drive, Venture Hill to West Avenue, which will drop them in front of Ruseas High School (Campus II entrance) to take them to Negril or Green Island,” he informed.

Turning to the drain improvement works, Samuels said that box culverts will be constructed to allow water to flow under the road without impeding pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

He said that the box culverts will cover the section of roadway from the gas station on Seaview Drive to the town centre to make the area more pedestrian-friendly and enhance the aesthetics of the town.

The road and drain improvements will complement the repair and beautification works to be undertaken over the coming weeks under the 'Paint the City, Paint the Town' project.

The initiative, being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, is aimed at enhancing town centres across the island.

Addressing a meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation recently, Samuels said that the entity will be sprucing up buildings, walls, street signs and markings, as well as the sidewalks.

He said that the sea wall along Seaview Drive leading into Lucea will receive a fresh coat of paint, while murals will be painted throughout the town depicting aspects of the Jamaican culture.

The corporation has already contracted the services of an established mural artist and digital artists.

“We will be erecting signs at the Municipal Corporation building, the Cleveland Stanhope Market, as well as street and directional signs throughout the town,” Samuels informed.

He indicated that the old Lucea courthouse building, which houses the Hanover Municipal Corporation's offices, has been included in the beautification project.

He noted that the 300-year-old Georgian structure, which is in Bustamante Square, will be given a fresh look.

