St Andrew treat shut down by police over COVID breaches

The Hunts Bay police this afternoon shut down a community treat in Scott Road in the community of Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew over breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The event, which was attended mostly by children and residents from surrounding areas, began about 9:00 am.

A police team led by Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commander for the St Andrew South police division, arrived at the location about 4:30 p.m.

The police informed that the event was in breach of COVID rules.

The Gleaner understands that no permit was granted for the event and that the crowd exceeded the COVID-19 gathering limit.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Majority of the patrons were not wearing mask.

Attendees were searched by the police.

Earlier in the day, a police convoy had passed the event without any issues.

The promoter was asked to visit the police at a later date.

The heightened security presence is in response to reports of tension in the area.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.