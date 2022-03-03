$44 million rehabilitation for Farm Pen to Georges Plain roadway in Westmoreland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is undertaking a $44-million road rehabilitation project along the Farm Pen to Georges Plain roadway in Westmoreland.

The roadway is located along the Gooden's River to Glasgow corridor and links the town of Savanna-la-Mar to the neighbouring communities of Frome, Town Head, and Grange Hill.

Additionally, the corridor serves as a link to the neighbouring parish of Hanover.

NWA western region community relations officer Janel Ricketts, says the project is now in the preliminary stages and the works will include significant drainage improvement as well as the reshaping and asphalting of the targeted sections.

The project, which commenced in late February, is expected to be completed by August.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, the NWA says work is now in high gear along the Prospect to Bath Mountain roadway in the parish, where it is currently undertaking a major effort to upgrade the corridor.

The project, which commenced in January, involves significant improvement to the drainage features along the roadway, reshaping and the laying asphaltic concrete.

The NWA says the project is on track to be completed by the end of the month.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.