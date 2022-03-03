Divestment of Milk River Hotel and Spa on track

Plans by the Government to divest the state-run Milk River Hotel and Spa in Clarendon remain on track.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, said that work to amend the Milk River Act, which will facilitate the undertaking, is advanced.

He noted that the Government is looking to divest the facility “through whatever means the Enterprise Team recommends”.

The objective is to enable the property's development and transition into world-class facility.

Bartlett was responding to questions during Tuesday's meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, which is looking at the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure.

He indicated that approximately $30 million is programmed to renovate the facility, noting that the work will focus on improving the building and mineral bath.

The Minister further advised that an estimate is being awaited from the National Works Agency (NWA) to repair the access road.

“There is a figure with regards to the road” and that “provision is [being] made for it,” he noted.

