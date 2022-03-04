Brothers charged for killing of Chinese couple, Westmoreland double murder remanded

The two brothers charged for the murders of a couple of Chinese heritage in St Elizabeth and a businesswoman and her customer in Westmoreland were remanded in the Home Circuit Court this morning.

Nigel Walters, alias 'Troy', and Nicholas Walters were ordered to return to court on June 2.

When the matters were called up this morning, the court was told that the case files are incomplete.

The accused were then remanded.

The defendants are charged for December 23, 2021, murder of business operators 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan in Bellevue in St Elizabeth.

The couple was gunned down during a robbery at their supermarket.

Three gunmen were reportedly caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system posing as customers in the supermarket before killing.

In the second incident, the brothers are charged for the deaths of 45-year-old businesswoman Sophia Brown and 58-year-old farmer, Bernie Lewis, both of Long Hill district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Brown was reportedly at her wholesale on January 11 when the brothers entered posing as customers.

Brown and Lewis were reportedly assisting the men when they shot them.

