Portland man being sought over fatal machete attack

The police in Portland are seeking a suspect in connection with the chopping death of a man in Shrewsbury district in the parish on Thursday.

Being sought is Carvel Blackett, otherwise called 'Adda', of Binns Lane in Shrewsbury, for the murder of 26-year-old Tyrone Thompson, a mason who lived in the community.

According to the police, both men were at an illegal party in Shrewsbury when shortly after 2:00 am an argument developed between them.

Police sources said that Thompson left the party for home, but was later confronted by Blackett who allegedly chopped him to death with a machete.

He then fled the area.

The police are urging Blackett to turn himself in.

- Gareth Davis Snr

