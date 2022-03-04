Portland man being sought over fatal machete attack
The police in Portland are seeking a suspect in connection with the chopping death of a man in Shrewsbury district in the parish on Thursday.
Being sought is Carvel Blackett, otherwise called 'Adda', of Binns Lane in Shrewsbury, for the murder of 26-year-old Tyrone Thompson, a mason who lived in the community.
According to the police, both men were at an illegal party in Shrewsbury when shortly after 2:00 am an argument developed between them.
Police sources said that Thompson left the party for home, but was later confronted by Blackett who allegedly chopped him to death with a machete.
He then fled the area.
The police are urging Blackett to turn himself in.
- Gareth Davis Snr
