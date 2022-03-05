New train schedule for resumption of face-to-face classes

The Jamaica Railway Corporation is reporting that it will roll out a new schedule for the student train service on Monday to coincide with the full resumption of face-to-face classes.

The state agency says the move is a result of findings from a study of the first phase of the pilot, which began in January.

It notes that the findings revealed that the original schedule was restrictive based on the early departure time and in instances, excluded the target group from utilising the service.

The revised schedule is to make the service more accommodating to the targeted members of the commuting public.

Under the new schedule, the Old Harbour train will depart the station at 6:40 am, arriving in Spanish Town at 7:12 am, with stops in Bushy Park and Hartlands in between.

In the afternoon, it will leave Spanish Town at 4:10 pm and arrive in Old Harbour at 4:45 pm.

As for the Linstead train, it will depart Charlemont at 6:25 am, making stops in Linstead and Bog Walk, before arriving in Spanish Town at 7:15 am.

In the afternoon, it leaves the Spanish Town station at 3:55 pm, making stops in Bog Walk, Linstead and Charlemont before returning to Linstead at 4:55 pm.

Students are to arrive at the respective train stations at least 15 minutes before departure.

The “Back on Track” initiative is a partnership among the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Education, the Jamaica Railway Corporation, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The schools that will benefit from the service include Jonathan Grant High, St Jago High, Jose Marti High, and St Catherine High.

The school train service provides safe and cost-effective transport for school children who depend on the public transport system.

It transports students from Old Harbour and Linstead to Spanish Town, where they are transported to their respective schools via JUTC buses.

In the afternoon, the reverse obtains.

