Police seeking to ID man found dead in gully

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was killed on Vincent Street in Allman Town, Kingston.

The body is of a brown complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 8 inches long and appears to be in its early twenties.

The police say it was clad in a black Aeropostale t-shirt, black shorts and black Reebok sneakers.

It is reported that about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, the deceased was seen lying on his back in a gully in the community with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anyone who may be able to assist the police in identifying the body is asked to contact the Kingston Central Police at 876-922-0308, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

