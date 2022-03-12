Schools praise old boys’ association for ICT equipment

WESTERN BUREAU:

STUDENTS OF Anchovy High School in St James are among more than 30, 000 across 25 high and primary schools who benefited from a donation of information communications technology (ICT) equipment to build out and expand their Internet capabilities for greater access to teaching and learning.

Thanks to the Cornwall College Old Boys’ Association Mid-Atlantic chapter (CCOBAMA), which coordinated the ICT project that also saw Cambridge High, Maldon High, Mt Alvernia High, Montego Bay High, Herbert Morrison Technical High, and Cornwall College in St James clutching the much-needed technical equipment.

“We are always in need of ICT equipment to meet the needs of our 1, 200 students. Therefore, we are extremely happy to receive these items,” says Lavern Stewart, principal of Anchovy High School, at Wednesday’s presentation ceremony held at the Cornwall College chapel.

From the ICT equipment valued at more than $5 million, Anchovy High School received an allotment of Cisco Switches for Wi-Fi access points.

Operating on two campuses, Stewart in a Gleaner interview said it is a good feeling to know that the CCOBA has decided to invest in her students, especially at a time when the school is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“Certainly, with these items, we will be in a better position in ensuring that all our students have access to the Internet while at school from any vantage point on our campuses,” she said.

Manchester High School received several Internet access points, a 24-channel mixer, a cordless microphone and a multimedia projector.

Patrick Reid, a senior teacher and sports coordinator at Manchester High School, expressed gratitude for the equipment as he said it was a challenge for the school to find the financial resources needed to purchase the items at this time.

“These will go a far way in advancing our ICT system as the demand is greater now,” Reid said. “This gesture has helped us in more ways than one, so we appreciate what the CCOBA in conjunction with other private-sector companies have done for us and other schools.”

Janet Manning, principal of Maldon High School, said the 75 laptop computers, data cables and Wi-Fi access points will be used to reduce the technological gap amongst the student population.

“It will benefit our students. There is the digital divide and there are some students who are not able to bridge this divide,” Manning noted.

“What an initiative like this does is that it helps to ensure that we close the gap so that more children will have access to devices and their learning will be greatly enhanced because the school will now be well-equipped,” she added.

IT’S A PLEASURE

Stellavit Ingram, principal of Central High School, lauded the CCOBAMA for the 20 desktop computers, Cisco switches, and access points his school received.

“It’s a pleasure to have received these ICT items at this time because we have issues in terms of our numbers and access to computers for students. We are sure at this time that it will help to enhance our IT system,” Ingram said after collecting the items.

Harry Hanson, principal of Cambridge High School, said the items will go a far way in helping to widen the Internet coverage for both students and teachers.

“This will be widening our Wi-Fi reach across the school. Presently, we are getting sufficient data from Flow, but we are unable to provide the schoolwide Internet access that we would love for every child and teacher in their classes in order to enhance teaching and learning,” Hanson said.

“Today’s donation will boost our Internet system and will enhance the ability of our students in the technology-driven world,” Deon Stern-Anglin, principal of Corinaldi Avenue Primary School, stated after being gifted with Internet access points and routers.

Neville Bell, the immediate past president of the Cornwall College Old Boys Association Mid Atlantic chapter, told The Gleaner that this collaboration is one of many to come and can only benefit more students and schools if we pool our resources together.

“I want this to be a template for others to follow. I know if we all work together as alumni associations, there is much that can be done, not just for each association, but schools that don’t have robust alumni associations like most of us do,” Bell stated.

According to the CCOBA executive, while some of the items are not brand new, they have been refreshed, refurbished and upgraded to meet the needs and capabilities required by the Ministry of Education.

“In terms of the intrinsic value, what will happen with these items is that once they are put in place, the infrastructure and the ability to teach more seamlessly will become enhanced and that is where we think the true value lies,” Bell said of his alma mater’s investment and benevolence.

He said a major portion of the information-technology equipment was donated by private companies in New York and New Jersey, in association with the Having P.U.R.P.O.S.E charity. Bell said the success of the project came from a partnership where several past students in the diaspora and other local education-related organisations collaborated to acquire the equipment.

