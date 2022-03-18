All set for Royal visit next week

All is set for the three-day visit of William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who are scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley International Airport shortly after 2 o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.

In a packed schedule, the royal couple will make a courtesy call on Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen at King's House, before attending sporting and cultural assignments later in the afternoon.

Details of the latter events have not been disclosed.

On Wednesday, Their Royal Highnesses pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness and visit the Shortwood Teachers' College in St Andrew, where they will meet Education Minister Fayval Williams, researchers, teachers, and grade three students.

The couple will also make stops at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine and the Caribbean Infantry Training Centre in St James before closing off the day with a state dinner at King's House.

On Thursday, the final day of their trip to Jamaica, Their Royal Highnesses will participate in a Jamaica Defence Force commissioning parade, call on Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, and attend an Officers' Club reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a three-country Caribbean tour, are scheduled to arrive in Belize on Saturday and will round out their trip in The Bahamas.

