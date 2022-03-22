Royal Visit 2022 | Dozens protest at British High Commission

Asha Wilks/Gleaner Writer

Dozens of placard-bearing protesters have lined up across from the British High Commission on Trafalgar Road in New Kingston demanding an apology from the monarchy for slavery and reparation.

The protest coincides with the pending arrival of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge.

Vice-president of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) Jawari Deslandes said he was appalled by Jamaicans who have rolled out the red carpet in welcoming the Royal couple.

“Those days are over!” Deslandes exclaimed.

The visit of the Royals is to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

But Deslandes said an apology for slavery should mark the occasion.

"If we don't stand up against brutality, colonialism, domination, we gonna always be under the foot of the colonial master," he said.

Kenneth Rowe, another protester said the least the British could do is to offer an apology.

"If you can't give us an apology then how are we going to forget and move forward?" he questioned.

He has called for more Jamaicans to stand against white oppressors and advance in the support of black people.

An open letter has been prepared to be delivered to Prince William.

Carla Gullota, Executive Director of Stand up Jamaica has asserted that the letter will be delivered soon.

“We know that he will accept the letter. We have been corresponding with the commission and I think that a couple of the members will deliver the letter shortly," she told The Gleaner.

She added that she is a believer of facilitating dialogue in such circumstances as the first step forward in making progress.

“So people should learn that if they want something, and they want it for the township they should be consistent,” she added.

