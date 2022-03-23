Police seek help to identify man murdered on Tavistock Terrace

The Half-Way Tree police are seeking the help of the public to identify the body of a man that was found on Tavistock Terrace, St Andrew on Friday, March 11.

The police say the body appears to be about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) long, of slim build and brown complexion.

It was clad in a grey shirt and black pants.

The police discovered the body after responding to reports of explosions in the area.

It had gunshot wounds to the head.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying this body to call the Half-Way Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

