Ex-soldier shot and injured in Cross Roads robbery

The police are now probing the shooting and robbery of an ex-Jamaica Defence Force corporal in the vicinity of the Cross Roads Tax office in St Andrew yesterday.

Images of the wounded victim have been making the rounds on social media.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital.

His condition could not be immediately ascertained.

The robbers, who escaped on a motor bike, made off with a bag with an undisclosed sum they stole from the victim.

