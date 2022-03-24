Two children killed in Clarendon dwelling house fire

A Clarendon community is in mourning following the tragic deaths of two toddlers in a fire.

The children, aged three and four years, were trapped in the blazing zinc and concrete dwelling in Hayesfield, Race Course as the fire raged.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The mother of the children, Micey Walters, 27, said she had just gone across the road when others in the yard raised an alarm that the house was on fire.

They tried to save the children but the fire and smoke quickly engulfed the entire.

Deputy Superintendent Dennis Lyons of the Clarendon Fire Department, told The Gleaner that the fire started some time after 11 this morning.

