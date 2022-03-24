LA Lewis files assault charges against Babsy Grange  

Controversial entertainment figure Horus LA Lewis has filed a report with the police, alleging assault at the hands of Culture Minister Olivia 'Babsy' Grange.

The report was filed at the Trench Town police station in South St Andrew on Wednesday.

Efforts by The Gleaner to reach Grange for a comment on the report were unsuccessful.

According to Lewis, the alleged assault took place when Grange attempted to escort him from Culture Yard in Trench Town where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were being hosted on Tuesday.

Culture Yard is the former home of reggae icon Bob Marley which was turned into a cultural centre and museum.

“Me under trauma because at the end of the day me nuh used to things like this. Me used to excitement but not things like this weh Babsy Grange come cross and a put her hand pon me,” Lewis told The Gleaner.

“She do like a push she a push me but she grab her claw in me hard and leave an imprint. Me never did a expect it but me still a smile fi make it look like nothing nah gwaan because the media was in front of me and me never want to look embarrassed,” he added.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Grange is seen cutting short a media interview with Lewis.

“LA, this is not your show. Come,” Grange is heard saying, while resting the palm of her right hand on his back.

Lewis acknowledged the minister but continued to speak.

At that time, Grange beckoned to businessman George Phang to “deal with that”.

MEDICAL REPORT

A purported medical report dated March 23, said Lewis was suffering from a bruise on the left scapula, otherwise known as the shoulder blade.

The report, which was seen by The Gleaner and which bore the signature of Medical Doctor Kemone Robinson, said that the injury was serious.

It said that the injury is consistent with infliction by blunt trauma, but is not likely to be permanent.

Lewis was prescribed painkillers.

“She called cross the honourable George Phang, justice of the peace, to come move me. When his honourable see me him say, 'Oh Babsy, is LA man'. She said, 'Move that'. So same time George Phang tell me to walk her out and avoid all the trouble,” he recounted.

Lewis said the incident has left him feeling fearful, as he was later approached by two men who, he claimed, threatened him.

He said the men told him that he was not to be seen in the area “none at all”.

Meanwhile, Lewis' attorney-at-law, Charles Ganga-Singh said his client is taking “the physical attack on him by Minister Babsy Grange very seriously and note that the laws of Jamaica are applicable to any minister in the same manner as anyone else”.

