Teachers upset over unpaid salaries, threaten industrial action

Teachers are likely to disrupt the education system if monies owed to them are not paid, said the Jamaica Teacher's Association (JTA) president.

The teachers have expressed disappointment in not being in receipt of salaries and retroactive pay which was promised to them by the education ministry.

Payments were expected to be in bank accounts between yesterday and today, but the unfulfilled promise has left teachers across the island fuming, JTA president, Winston Smith, informed The Gleaner.

He has therefore cautioned the ministry that should the teachers not receive payment, the association cannot guarantee normalcy within the education system after their contract expires on March 31, which is the end of the financial year.

He added that as much as teachers were mindful of the need to close the learning gaps, they are dissatisfied with the undelivered promise.

Smith was unclear on how many teachers have been affected but based on information received, the non-payment is more concentrated in ministry paid schools.

“Members of the association have not received full retroactive payment emanating from the recently signed Heads of Agreement between The Jamaica Teachers' Association and the Ministry of Finance and The Public Service,” said Smith.

The JTA president informed The Gleaner that the association would be scheduling a meeting to have these challenges aired and settled by the stipulated date, as they do not intend for the matter to be prolonged into the next financial year or contract period.

The education ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the salaries would be transferred to the Accountant General's portal yesterday, adding that the delays were due to adjustments made as a result of the recent signing of the agreement and the number of payments to be placed on the system.

Commercial bank payments were expected to be reflected in personal accounts today, except for Scotiabank, according to the statement.

Building societies and credit union accounts are expected to be reflected on March 28.

Bursar paid teachers were scheduled to receive payment on Tuesday, March 22.

- Asha Wilks

