Keller Williams Jamaica hails Rory Marsh after sudden passing

Keller Williams Jamaica has hailed the work of regional operating principal Rory Marsh who died suddenly in hospital today.

Since 2017, Marsh and his team have become the largest Keller Williams office in the English-speaking Caribbean.

"His delivering of service with pride has ensured that Rory has secured the business of buyers and sellers ranking from small to unbelievably large transactions," said a spokesperson of the real estate outlet in a statement.

Keller Williams Jamaica also described Williams as a true visionary and a firm believer in the mission, to build careers worth having; businesses worth owning; lives worth living; experiences worth giving and legacies worth leaving

Marsh is survived by his wife of 16 years, Janine, and his four children.

