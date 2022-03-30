Supreme Ventures, EduFocal partner to ‘ChargeUp’ access to learning

Supreme Ventures (SVL) has signed another game-changing agreement, this time with education and technology company EduFocal. Customers will now be able to top up their EduFocal account through SVL’s ChargeUp platform.

EduFocal is an online learning and exam preparation platform for grades four to six students. Parents and guardians can create accounts online to get access to resources, live classes, and tests for their children. SVL’s ChargeUp platform will also facilitate top-ups for other educational offerings from EduFocal in the near future.

COMMITMENT TO INNOVATION

Stefan Miller, senior vice-president of product management and business development at Supreme Ventures Group, says this agreement underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and supporting Jamaican small and medium businesses.

“This partnership allows us the opportunity to diversify our product offering, while supporting a local business whose mission it is to educate young Jamaicans using technology. Online learning tools are no longer an option; it must now be considered a standard resource available to our students. We’re happy to offer parents/guardians a simple and accessible option to keep their children connected by topping up on the ChargeUp platform,” he said.

The ChargeUp platform features SVL’s own branded mobile point-of-sale device that facilitates sale of top-up products. ChargeUp currently has a network of over 600 devices islandwide.

Miller continued: “We are also pleased to be expanding the product offerings on our ChargeUp platform. The EduFocal top-up option is being added to the existing phone top-up products currently available on the ChargeUp platform. This addition sees our retailers gaining another opportunity to increase their revenue.”

In reacting to the agreement, EduFocal CEO Gordon Swaby welcomed this latest milestone for his company.

ACCESS TO INNOVATIVE AND EDUCATIONAL STANDARDS

“EduFocal was launched 10 years ago with a mission to use technology to transform the way students are taught, and to become the premiere social learning platform in the Caribbean. We’re proud of the strides that we’ve made over the decade and this partnership with Supreme Ventures, coming on the heels of the company’s listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, is another game-changing step being made by EduFocal to provide access to innovative and educational standards for even more Jamaicans. With SVL’s extensive distribution network and footprint in thousands of communities island wide, this partnership will be key in helping us to reach our stakeholders where they are,” shared Swaby.

EduFocal learning plans are sold for grades four and five. These are the EduFocal Alpha at $2,500 monthly, and EduFocal Plus at $10,000 monthly.