Portmore pastor now OK after collapsing during sermon

Congregants at the Portmore Holiness Christian Church in St Catherine had a scare this morning when their pastor, Lorenzo Sandford, collapsed while delivering the sermon during the first of two services.

The pastor was delivering the message in his series 'Are you ready for the heavenly call?' when he fainted.

It was captured on a YouTube livestream but the video has since been removed.

The pastor soon regained consciousness and was medically assessed and cleared by the church's nurse to preach at the second service.

When The Gleaner arrived at the church at the end of the second service, Sandford said, he was now feeling well.

He noted that en route to church he felt a slight unease in his stomach.

Sandford also said, customarily he does not eat before delivering the sermon.

"I never generally eat before. When you receive the message and when you come and deliver the message, after that, you catch up," he said.

The pastor said his wife and son who are overseas were also shaken up by the incident.

But he is seeking to assure that he is now alright.

