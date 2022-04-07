Corporate Hands | Advantage General donates egg layers to Maxfield Park Children’s Home

Odia Reid, vice-president, claims, general counsel and corporate secretary Advantage General Insurance Company (AGIC), beckons to feed hens at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston. AGIC has secured 150 egg laying hens as a donation to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston. This initiative is intended to provide a sustainable supply of eggs for consumption by the home’s wardens and will be used as an income-generating activity for the home.