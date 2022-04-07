Corporate Hands | Advantage General donates egg layers to Maxfield Park Children’s Home

Odia Reid (right), vice-president, claims, general counsel & corporate secretary, Advantage General Insurance Company, holds one of the donated laying hens while posing alongside Jonathan Wemyss-Gorman (middle) and Angela Lewis-Coley (left), residential service officer, Maxfield Park Children’s Home.
Odia Reid, vice-president, claims, general counsel and corporate secretary Advantage General Insurance Company (AGIC), beckons to feed hens at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston. AGIC has secured 150 egg laying hens as a donation to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston. This initiative is intended to provide a sustainable supply of eggs for consumption by the home’s wardens and will be used as an income-generating activity for the home.