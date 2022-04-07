Eight-year-old boy killed, father injured in Clarendon attack

An eight-year-old boy was shot dead in Hayesfield district, Race Course, Clarendon last night.

He has been identified as Thomas James Jr, alias 'Angola', who was a student at Race Course Primary School in the parish.

The child's father, 46-year-old Thomas James Sr, also known as 'Lion Heights', was injured in the attack.

He remains hospitalised in critical condition.

It is reported that about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the father and son were at a family-operated shop at their home when a man entered and ordered a cigarette.

The man then reportedly opened gunfire, hitting James Jr in the head and his father in the upper body.

They were assisted to the Lionel Town Hospital and were then transferred to the May Pen Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Yesterday's gruesome murder is the second tragedy to have rocked the south western Clarendon community in recent times.

On March 24, two infant sisters, ages 3 and 4, perished in a fire that ravaged their home.

Up to April 5, fourteen people have been killed in Clarendon since the start of the year.

- Olivia Brown

