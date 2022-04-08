Second foreigner held in major gun find remanded

One of two foreigners implicated in the seizure of 21 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition at a warehouse at the wharf in Kingston last month was denied bail when he appeared in the Gun Court yesterday.

The judge refused the bail application proffered by lawyer Donahue Martin for 36-year-old chef Jermaine Baker, who is of a Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, address in Florida.

In the meantime, the bail application for the second defendant, 42-year-old Dervan Brown, a construction worker of Bronx, New York, was postponed to May 12.

Both men were remanded until May 12.

On March 4, three rifles, 18 handguns, and 2,216 rounds of ammunition were reportedly found after Customs officers detected a suspicious package and summoned the Contraband Enforcement Team.

A woman, who was listed as a person of interest in connection to the find, was later interviewed and released.

Following investigations, the two foreigners were arrested and charged with illegal importation of firearm and ammunition.

Attorney-at-law Valerie Neita Robertson, QC, is representing Brown.

