Jamaica lifting COVID travel pre-test, mask in enclosed places rules

Jamaica is set to lift its COVID-19 pre-test requirement for entry into the country.

Travellers are currently required to present a negative test three days before arrival.

The rule is set to expire on April 15 and the Government will not further extend the requirement.

Similarly, the mandate for persons to wear masks in an enclosed place to which the public has access will also expire on Friday.

While the protocol will no longer be mandatory, the Ministry of Health and Wellness says mask-wearing will be highly encouraged.

The Ministry is advising that all other measures under the Public Health Enforcement Measures (Coronavirus COVID-19) Order 2022 remain unchanged at this time.

These include:

* A requirement for persons who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at their abode until they have recovered.

* Directions relating to the conduct of COVID-19 testing and the handling of samples and reports by private laboratories.

* Provisions to protect the identity of persons who test positive for COVID-19; and

* A requirement for owners or operators of businesses, places of worship, educational institutions or other establishments to which the public has access to ensure that handwashing stations, or hand sanitising equipment, are placed and maintained at the entrance of the premises as well as a requirement for persons entering the premises to wash or otherwise sanitise their hands upon entry.

Noting that the pandemic has not ended, the health ministry is urging the public to continue to exercise caution and voluntarily observe the infection prevention and control measures.

It says the Government will continue to monitor the situation and respond as required through changes in the measures to preserve lives and livelihoods.

