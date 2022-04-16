Clarendon teen charged with murder of another returns to court April 28

The 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of another is to return to the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, April 28.

The name of the accused is being withheld because he is a minor.

He was charged for the March 3 murder of 15-year-old Shackeal Wint, otherwise called 'Keel' of Rocky Point, Clarendon.

The police say about 4 p.m., the teens had an altercation when Shackeal was stabbed in the chest.

He died at the May Pen Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The accused appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday and was remanded.

