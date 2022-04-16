Police promise thorough probe into murder of Westmoreland cop

The Police High Command has promised a thorough and detailed probe into last evening's murder of constable Richard Barrett in Chantilly, near Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Barrett, 47, worked at the Little London Police Station.

He was at his bar around 8.30 p.m when a man entered and ordered a cigarette and a rolling paper.

Moments later, he returned with two other men, one armed with a gun.

The two men reportedly entered and robbed Barrett of cash and liquor and on leaving, fired several shots hitting the cop.

His loaded licensed firearm was not stolen.

Two spent casings and one live cartridge were found.

The wounded cop was found minutes after the shooting by his colleagues with whom he was to meet.

They rushed him to the Sav-la-Mar hospital where Barrett was pronounced dead.

The Police High Command has expressed condolences to his family, friends and colleagues promising that cops will not be deterred by this latest attack.

"They will continue their focus on ridding communities of guns, gunmen and gangs who continue to cause death, pain and mayhem,” said a spokesperson from the High Command.

The police force Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members.

