Update | Deceased Clarendon crash victims identified

The police have now released the identities of the two people killed in a crash in Osborne Store, Clarendon Tuesday.

They are: Heather Grant, 33, of Christiana, Manchester and a man known as Nigel Ambersley, whose address was not immediately obtained.

Grant's husband, a police corporal, was badly injured in the crash and has been hospitalised in a serious condition.

The crash happened about 1.p.m.

The Four Paths Police say Grant, her husband, Ambersley and another woman were travelling in a Toyota Starlet when it collided with a Nissan Latio motor car, with one occupant on board.

All five crash victims were taken to a hospital where Grant and Ambersley were pronounced dead.

The other three were admitted.

