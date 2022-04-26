Update | Deceased Clarendon crash victims identified
The police have now released the identities of the two people killed in a crash in Osborne Store, Clarendon Tuesday.
They are: Heather Grant, 33, of Christiana, Manchester and a man known as Nigel Ambersley, whose address was not immediately obtained.
Grant's husband, a police corporal, was badly injured in the crash and has been hospitalised in a serious condition.
The crash happened about 1.p.m.
The Four Paths Police say Grant, her husband, Ambersley and another woman were travelling in a Toyota Starlet when it collided with a Nissan Latio motor car, with one occupant on board.
All five crash victims were taken to a hospital where Grant and Ambersley were pronounced dead.
The other three were admitted.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com