Sectoral Debate | Samuda promises new occupational safety bill this year

Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda has said the Occupational Safety and Health bill will be laid before Parliament during the current legislative year.

A joint select committee of Parliament deliberated on the bill and received submissions from members of the public and private sector, professional associations, civil society groups before the committee's dissolution.

The bill was tabled in Parliament in 2017 and went through lengthy deliberations by a joint select committee.

The bill highlights the obligations of owners and managers of businesses to ensure the safety of their staff.

The joint select committee that reviewed the Occupational Safety and Health bill had 39 sittings.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In his contribution to the Sectoral Debate on Tuesday, Samuda said that the current legislation was limited in its coverage, as it applies primarily to workers in the industrial sectors such as manufacturing, construction and at docks.

“A significant portion of the labour force is not afforded the occupational safety and health protection expected from a developing country as ours,” said Samuda, who stressed that the critical piece of legislation remains a high priority for the Government.

Samuda said he is optimistic that this enhanced version will swiftly move through both Houses of Parliament given the rigorous review that the previous version underwent.

"The tabling of the enhanced Bill will be accompanied by an extensive public education and awareness campaign spanning the length and breadth of Jamaica,” he added.

Turning to the Disabilities Act 2014 which was implemented on February 14 this year, Samuda warned that where there is evidence of discrimination against the disabled community, action would be pursued.

He said that there are several buildings including the Parliament where the disabled cannot gain access.

The minister promised that steps will be made to remedy the situation.

Noting that the Government is the largest employer of persons with disabilities, Samuda urged members of the private sector to employ more persons from the disabled community.

“Hire them not just as entry-level staff, but at every level of our organisation. As a society, we must do more to ensure that our brothers and sisters living with disabilities are not underemployed or discriminated against in the workplace,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com