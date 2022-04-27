Security guard, parent in Corinaldi Primary altercation to go to mediation

The security guard and parent who were involved in a physical altercation at Corinaldi Avenue Primary are to go to mediation ahead of their return to the St James Parish Court on May 4.

During his first court appearance today, security guard Euton Fearon pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told that he used a piece of board to hit the complainant on his left arm during the altercation, which took place on April 11.

In response to presiding parish judge Sasha Ashley's recommendation to pursue restorative justice, both men agreed to attend mediation sessions in order to resolve the matter.

As a result, Ashley set Fearon's matter for mention on May 4.

The complainant is also set to appear before the court on the same day to answer charges related to the incident.

It was reported that on the day of the incident, Fearon was on duty at the school when the complainant, who is the stepfather of a student, arrived at the institution to pick up the child.

However, Fearon refused to grant him access.

The complainant reportedly pushed his way past Fearon, following which the two men engaged in a physical altercation, which was caught on video.

The man was seen in the viral video raining blows on Fearon while being dressed in a Transport Authority uniform.

Classes were cancelled at the school the day after the incident.

The Ministry of Education condemned the incident, while school administrators called for improved security.

- Christopher Thomas

