$180 million in road repairs in Westmoreland

Five roads in Westmoreland, being repaired by the National Works Agency (NWA) at a cost of $180 million, are at varying stages of completion.

These are being done under the agency's Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme, being rolled out islandwide.

Regional Community Relations Officer at the NWA Western Office, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that work has been completed on a section of the Prospect to Bath Mountain Road, in an area known as 'Locust Tree', while repairs are set to start on the Shrewsbury to Logwood Road come May 2.

The scope of works on the latter roadway, which serves the communities of Roaring River and Whithorn, includes drainage improvement and reshaping and asphalting of the surface.

These are slated for completion within five months.

Ricketts further advised that repairs are far advanced on the remaining thoroughfares – the Fort William to Welcome, Retrieve to Marchmont, and Farm Pen to George's Plain Roads.

