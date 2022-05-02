Jamaica-born Karen Green eyes history in Florida congressional run

Jamaica-born Rev Dr Karen Green has announced her candidacy for a seat in Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

A successful campaign by the St Hugh’s High School and University of Technology alumnus would see her making history by becoming the first Jamaica-born person to sit in the United States House of Representatives.

Green recently filed all necessary papers with both the Federal Election Commission and the Florida State Election Board, making official her candidature. She officially launched her campaign on Thursday..

Congressional District 7 is currently held by Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, who has said that she will not seek re-election.

Green is the highest-profile Democratic candidate in the race. She currently serves as vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party and will be making her first foray into elected politics

Primary Day in Florida is August 23.

Green said she wants the seat to remain in the hands of the Democratic Party.

“Florida is at the epicentre of an assault on our democracy and we must do everything to ensure that hard-won rights, such as voting rights, immigrant rights and women’s rights, are protected,” she said.

In announcing her run, Green promised to bring fresh ideas to improve the lives of residents of the congressional district through the laws she will propose.

“I believe that, as a new and fresh voice, I can inspire the voters of the district to vote for me as I look forward to working with them on the issues that matter the most to them,” said Green.

Green brings to her campaign a wealth of knowledge and experience.

The long-time Orlando resident, while new to elected politics as a candidate, is no novice in the political arena, having worked on a number of successful campaigns, including four presidential ones.

She served previously as a pledge delegate for President Joe Biden at the 2020 Democratic Convention, was Florida State Whip for Hillary Clinton at the 2016 Democratic Convention, and was a delegate for Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign. She also worked on the Michael Bloomberg presidential campaign, securing his only primary win in the US territories.

Her entry into US politics came after she migrated to the country in 1990 and was inspired by Obama’s speech at the Democratic Party Convention in support of the candidacy of John Kerry.

But she sees her new role as another challenge on the political ladder.

“We have to select the right candidates for statewide offices in Florida, candidates who bring diversity and have a winning message,” she said.

“We have to find a way to educate and build alliances. We have to find issues that will make voters see us as more electable,” she said.

Green also believes that faith-based outreach must be part of her campaign strategy.

A respected political strategist, party activist social justice advocate, mediator and humanitarian, Dr Green brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new task as she seeks to transform the Florida political landscape into a Democratic Party’s bastion.

Secretary of the Florida Democratic Party, Cashmor Shaw, has welcomed Green’s candidacy.

Shaw said that Green would be going to Congress to take care of the people and not to enrich herself.

“Dr Green has the temperament and the gravitas to be our representative in Congress, and so she has our support 100 per cent,” he said.

Chair of the Caribbean-American Democratic Club of Palm Beach County, Sophia Nelson, also expressed support for Green’s candidacy.

“We need a Caribbean voice in central Florida, and Dr Green is the person best suited to provide that voice. I support her run as she seeks higher office,” said Nelson.

