Rev Jacob McLean re-elected head of Missionary Church Association in Jamaica

Reverend Jacob McLean has been returned as chairman of the Missionary Church Association in Jamaica.

This was done during that denomination's annual general conference held last week via the online platform Zoom.

McLean, who is the pastor at the Hampton Green Missionary Church in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was returned unopposed to serve another three-year term.

The association was created by an act of Parliament in 1956.

The denomination has a membership of 5,000 spread across 43 churches islandwide.

The denomination is also the owners and operators of the Kendal Camp & Conference Centre as well as the Jamaica Theological Seminary.

