Gov’t's light bill assistance programme now in effect

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says the government's energy co-pay programme is now in effect and will be applied to light bills starting this month.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the government and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) was signed this week.

Under the deal, the government will pay a portion of the residential bills for JPS customers who consume 200 kWh or less of electricity per month over the four-month period of April to July.

This benefit for qualifying customers is automatic.

Clarke first announced the programme during his closing budget presentation in parliament in March where he highlighted the government's commitment to cushion the impact of higher electricity prices, directly caused by higher global oil prices, on the most vulnerable in society.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The programme is estimated to cost the government J$2.0 billion and to directly benefit 379,000 households.

“The overwhelming majority of households in Jamaica consuming less than 200 kWh consist of hardworking people on smaller incomes and we are concerned that they are more adversely affected by the higher energy prices,” said Clarke in a media release.

“This programme, similar to all our social assistance programmes and policies, is therefore designed to prioritise and target their needs,” he continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.