Educational psychologist seals the behavioural cracks

Dr Pauline Watson Campbell has shed some light on Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in her book S ealing the Cracks: Managing Behavioural Problems in the Classroom.

Published in 2019, the book highlights the challenges of having children with ADHD and other diagnoses who are likely to exhibit irregular behaviours within the classroom environment.

She examines different maladaptive behaviour patterns that are present in any classroom.

The book emanates from her doctoral studies in educational psychology where she explored attitudes and practices dealing with children with behavioural challenges in their classrooms, including children with ADHD.

“Many factors impacted their interventions with these children. Some were cultural, but the lack of knowledge about positive behaviour intervention was outstanding. I also found that although a few teachers knew about these interventions, they did not know how to implement the strategies,” she shared with The Gleaner, noting that the book would fill the gaps as it is practical and meant to be a ‘go to’ for understanding strategies that are effective in different situations.

A paediatric occupational therapist who has worked for years with children with developmental and behavioural challenges, Dr Watson Campbell is no stranger when it comes to relating to children with behaviours such as ADHD where there is a neurobiological reason for their presentation.

Noting that most persons, including some teachers, think that children with the disorders are rude, mischievous, and are just trying to avoid doing work among other behaviours, she said their symptoms are making it difficult for them to settle and perform in situations where they must focus for long periods.

“My mission is to help persons who must work with these children understand that there is an underlying problem which must be addressed in a specific way. They are often smart children, but many do not realise their potential in school and are considered a nuisance,” she opines.

Dr Watson Campbell shared also that her research revealed that teachers often changed their opinion about using positive rather than punitive measures to address children’s behaviours once they realise that the strategies work, adding that it could also be applied to parenting.

“Too many of our parents employ punishment only, but we would have a gentler population of people if some of us were dealt with more kindly,” she points out.

Regarding the takeaway from the book, she invites teachers to reflect on their own approaches daily and to take care of their physical, mental, and emotional needs.

The book is available at Urban Books and Publishers, Shop 13 New Lane Plaza, South Avenue, St Andrew.