Diaspora urged to strengthen investment in Jamaica

Jamaica's Global Diaspora Conference was officially launched today.

The conference will be held June 14-16.

In his address at the virtual event, Prime Minister Andrew Holness renewed his call for Jamaicans in the Diaspora to invest more in the country.

This was echoed by Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, as well as GraceKennedy CEO and conference chairman Don Wehby.

Holness emphasised that a successful partnership between Jamaica and the Diaspora was important for the country's development.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that over the course of this year the opportunity will be used to thank, embrace and acknowledge the Diaspora and its contributions to Jamaica.

Noting that these are challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the prime minister said that Jamaica and Jamaicans must strengthen what has worked during the first 60 years of the country's independence and chart better pathways in the coming years.

Pointing out that an estimated three million Jamaicans live abroad, Holness said that over the past two years, with the attendant issues arising from the pandemic, members of the Diaspora have given great support to the country.

He noted that the areas which benefited the most were remittances, health, education and philanthropy.

However, he noted that in the area of investment, this had fallen short.

He, like Wehby and Johnson Smith, highlighted agriculture and agro-business and technology as areas in which members of the Diaspora can invest in Jamaica.

“We want the Diaspora to see Jamaica as a destination to do business. We want the Diaspora to focus on business operations here,” he said.

Holness said that his government was committed to strengthening its partnership with the Diaspora.

“To this end, we will be expanding outreach and deepening connectivity with the Diaspora,” he said.

The theme of the conference is “Reimagining A Nation For Greatness.”

The conference coincides with the celebration of Jamaica's 60th anniversary of independence and will be held in a hybrid format.

The conference organisers are hoping to get some 5,000 people to participate on social media platforms.

The conference was originally scheduled for last year but, because of the pandemic, it was shifted to this year to coincide with the Diamond Jubilee celebration.

- Lester Hinds

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.