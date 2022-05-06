PPV fuel assistance initiative expected soon

Public passenger vehicle operators are expected to begin to benefit from the Government's fuel assistance initiative soon.

The programme, which will cost just under $600 million, was announced by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke during his presentation to close the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives in March.

At the time, he indicated that vouchers valued at $25,000 will be provided to operators to help cushion the rising cost of fuel and that the assistance would come on stream in April.

In a notice to its members, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) indicated that Transport Minister Audley Shaw told the association's weekly meeting on Wednesday that the gas vouchers will begin to be available within a week.

Shaw reportedly indicated that he is in discussion with Clarke on the matter.

According to TODSS, the association was told that the vouchers will be uploaded electronically to vehicle owners who will receive fuel from selected service stations islandwide.

The initiative will be managed by a technology company and the Transport Authority.

