Barbados to assist Cuba following hotel explosion

Barbados has pledged to assist Cuba, following Friday's explosion at a luxury hotel in the capital, Havana.

About two dozen people were killed and scores more injured by the blast at the historic Hotel Saratogagas, which it is believed was caused by a gas leakage.

“Let me first express my sincere regret, great sadness and solidarity with you regarding the unfortunate gas-related explosion, which took place in the centre of your lovely city Havana earlier today. I have heard the media reports, with accompanying frightening images, that confirm loss of life and great damage done,” Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley said in a letter dispatched to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez

“I understand the pain you must feel when unplanned and unwelcomed events, like this one today, occur. We often ask – why? Yet, these tragic events also build resilience and determination in us that help to both give strength to move forward beyond them and to take the necessary action to avoid them happening again.

She said Barbados stands ready to provide assistance.

Barbados has maintained a friendship with Cuba, having established diplomatic relations 50 years ago.

There are currently more than 100 Cuban nurses and doctors working with local authorities in Barbados to assist the country in combating COVID-19.

