Customer service rep missing

The police are seeking the public's assistance to locate a 27-year-old woman who has gone missing.

They have reported that Rochelle Williams, a customer service representative from Edgewater in Portmore, St Catherine, has not been seen since Friday.

Williams has a brown complexion, a slim build, and is about five feet tall, the police said.

They are asking anyone with information about Williams to call the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697 or call the emergency number 119.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.